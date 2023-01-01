Typsy Tavern Bar & Grill - 4300 N Highway 81
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4300 N Highway 81, Anderson SC 29621
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fyre Pizza - 148 Civic Center Boulevard
No Reviews
148 Civic Center Boulevard Anderson, SC 29625
View restaurant
Rigsby's Anderson - 115 Interstate Boulevard
No Reviews
115 Interstate Boulevard Anderson, SC 29621
View restaurant
BOBA SPACE LLC - 715a E Greenville St
No Reviews
715a E Greenville St Anderson, SC 29621
View restaurant