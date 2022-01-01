Go
Tyrolean Inn Restaurant

Fine dining with a casual atmosphere in the Santa Cruz Alps

9600 Hwy 9 • $$

Avg 4.2 (1172 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9600 Hwy 9

Ben Lomond CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
