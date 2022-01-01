Go
Tyson's Tacos

Weirdly Austin Tacos served 24/7. Full menu served all day

4905 Airport Blvd

B is for Bacon$3.85
double bacon, potato, egg, cheese
Matadors$3.65
potato, house chorizo, avocado, creamy Sri Racha, queso fresco
Build Your Own$1.75
White Girl$3.25
potato, egg, and cheese
Bacon Egg and Cheese$3.35
bacon, egg, cheese
King George$3.99
migas, fried avocado, bacon, creamy Sri Racha
Val's Classic Migs$3.25
tortilla, pico, egg, cheese
Bean and Cheese$2.75
Bond Girl$3.35
sausage , egg and cheese
Yoda$3.25
black beans, potato, Sri Racha mayo, avocado
4905 Airport Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
