Ty's Roadside

713 Coleman Blvd

Popular Items

Wood-Grilled Half Chicken$24.00
parmesan grits, collard greens
The Caesar$14.00
parmesan two ways, toasted bread crumbs
Chicken Tender$9.00
Shrimp & Chorizo Burger$19.00
avocado, smoked gouda, arugula, harissa aioli, fries
The Burger$17.00
onion jam, cheddar, house pickles, arugula, fast time sauce, fries
Original Pepperoni$17.00
tomato sauce, lotsa pepperoni, mozz
Ty's Chopped$16.00
romaine, radicchio, salami, aged provolone, chickpeas, blistered tomato, dijon oregano dressing
Fire-Roasted Whole Cauliflower$16.00
country captain tomato sauce, curry butter, spiced nuts, greek yogurt
Wood-Grilled Silver Bowl Wings$15.00
roadside hot sauce
Fig & Pig Pizza$18.00
prosciutto, gorgonzola, mozz, roasted garlic, arugula, honey
713 Coleman Blvd

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
