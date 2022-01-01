Go
U: Dessert Story - Berkeley

1849 Shattuck Ave.

Popular Items

Organic Chocolate Matcha Lava Cake$13.50
THAI TEA CREPE CAKE (Slice)$13.50
Serves with Homemade Thai Tea Sauce.
Mango Milk Tea$7.00
DOUBLE FROMAGE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE (Slice)$12.50
This Lychee Cheesecake was a huge hit! Enjoy this lovely dessert!
Cheese Corn Dog$5.00
Super Mozzarella Cheese & Fish Sausage in Crispy Rice Coated Dough
MATCHA CREPE CAKE (Slice)$13.50
Serves with Homemade Matcha Sauce & Redbean Paste
Mango Sticky Rice Bingsoo$18.00
Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree & Condense Milk.
YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN CREPE CAKE (Slice)$13.50
Serves with Homemade Young Coconut Sauce.
Strawberry Milk Tea$7.00
Fired Boba Brown Sugar$7.50
Brown Sugar, milk, Boba on top with homemade cheese foam
Location

1849 Shattuck Ave.

Berkeley CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
