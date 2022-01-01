Go
Toast

U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station

Come in and enjoy!

TEMPURA • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

4515 University Way NE • $

Avg 4.1 (840 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

4515 University Way NE

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mee Sum University District

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shultzy's

No reviews yet

Seattle's würst restaurant since 1988.
The Ave's go to bar and grill for homemade burgers, brats, cheesesteaks and more with an unbeatable tap lineup, craft cocktails, and full bar.

Cedars Restaurant

No reviews yet

At Cedars, our menu is a unique blend of Indian, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Cuisine. From Baba Ghannoj and Hummus to Shish Taouk and Shish Kababs, we offer the best of the Mediterranean and Middle East, and also all the different regional favorites of India, including vindaloo, korma, rogan josh, palak paneer, and a variety of curries! Our butter chicken is probably what we’re most famous for, and we guarantee you won’t find a better selection of naan anywhere in Seattle! Our chai tea is another point of Cedars’ pride—chai is the heart of every Indian restaurant, and has to be made to perfection each and every time. The chefs at Cedars simmer a secret blend of tea, spices and milk in each brew until the flavor, texture, color, and aroma are perfect. And with free refills, Cedars is a perfect place for Indian chai lovers– your cup is never empty at Cedars.

BB's Teriyaki Grill

No reviews yet

A Fresh Take on Teriyaki

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston