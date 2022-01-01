Go
Busaba Thai Fairfax image

U-SA Thai Restaurant

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1903 Reviews

$$

11270 James Swart Cir

Fairfax, VA 22030

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Spring Rolls$6.95
Homemade crispy rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and cellophane noodles served with sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)
Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with onions, bell peppers, and Thai basil in spicy chili garlic sauce.
(Spicy 2)
Chicken Satay$7.95
Marinated in coconut milk, grilled on bamboo skewers, and served with cucumbers in vinaigrette and Thai peanut sauce
Drunken Noodles$12.95
Flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and Thai basil, stir-fried in spicy chili garlic sauce.
(Spicy 2)
Pad See Ew$12.95
Flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, and eggs, stir-fried in sweet soy sauce
Green Curry$12.95
Fresh green chili curry paste and coconut milk with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Panang Curry$12.95
Panang curry paste and coconut milk with lime leaves, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Pad Thai$12.95
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, red onions, scallions, diced tofu, and eggs, stir-fried in Pad Thai sauce and sprinkled with ground peanuts. (Gluten Free)
Thai Fried Rice$12.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with tomatoes, onions, scallions, and eggs
Mango with Sticky Rice$8.95
Mango sticky rice is a traditional Thai dessert made with glutinous rice, fresh mango, and coconut milk
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax VA 22030

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Epicure Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PHO BYTES

No reviews yet

Modern Vietnamese Cuisine

Pho Bytes

No reviews yet

Modern Vietnamese Cuisine

Honor Beer

No reviews yet

Our Fairfax, VA restaurant and bar has been a local favorite for over a decade. We are known for our delicious American-style cuisine served in a casual yet exciting atmosphere. With decades of combined hospitality experience, our dynamic management team is committed to providing consistent and superior quality and guest experience.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

U-SA Thai Restaurant

orange star4.6 • 1903 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston