Upper Arlington Pizza Club
Upper Arlington Pizza Club brought to you by Old Bag of Nails Pub
2102 Tremont Center
Location
2102 Tremont Center
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Moretti's of Arlington
Come in and enjoy! House-made pasta and made to order Italian dishes
The Wine Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Carsonie's is a neighborhood favorite! Stop in for full service dine-in (including full bar, beer & wine) or pick-up from our easy carryout window! We offer everything from stromboli & pizza, wings, salads, pastas, hoagies and more!
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
modern Mexican | craft cocktails