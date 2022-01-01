Go
Ubee’s

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

521 S Highland St • $

Avg 4 (530 reviews)

Popular Items

Kicken Chicken Salad$12.00
Garden mix, buffalo chicken tenders, bacon, carrots, celery, jack cheese with ranch dressing
TNT$8.50
Three meat n' three cheese
Two Timer$7.00
Two meat n' two cheese
Fried Right Chicken Tenders$12.00
Deep fried chicken goodness
Wings$15.00
Heatin' things up (hot)
or ease into it (mild)
Ub Fried Cheese Beans$11.00
Breaded and deep fried cubes of pepper-jack, cheddar cheese or combination of both. Served with your choice of ranch or honey mustard.
UB Cheesy$6.00
Classic single with cheese
Real Hand Cut Fries$6.00
Ub-Que Nacho$11.00
Introducing Ubee's version of BBQ nachos! Tortilla chips, topped with a pile of pulled pork, UB-que sauce, cheese and jalapenos
Mid-Term Meltdown$9.00
Two meat n' two cheese patty melt on wheat
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

521 S Highland St

Memphis TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
