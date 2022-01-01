Go
Uber Bagels & Deli

Über Bagels is a New York-style bagel shop and deli offering authentic bagels as well as hefty and creative bagel breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D • $

Avg 4.5 (1550 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel w/ Butter$2.65
Coffee - Medium$1.90
Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese$6.25
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Taylor Ham, and your choice of cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Sausage, and your choice of cheese
Cream Cheese/Spreads - 8oz$4.40
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and your choice of cheese
Bagels in a bag - Online only$1.25
PLEASE ADJUST THE QUANTITY BELOW AND LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat, Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)
Bagel w/ Spread$3.35
CYO Breakfast Sandwich$1.15
Baker's Dozen - Online only$13.50
PLEASE LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat,
Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D

Ocean City MD

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
