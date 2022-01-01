Go
Uber Bagels & Deli image
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels

Uber Bagels & Deli

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

436 Reviews

$

147 Governor Ritchie Hw

Severna Park, MD 21146

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$6.20
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and your choice of cheese
Bagel w/ Spread$3.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

147 Governor Ritchie Hw, Severna Park MD 21146

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Social - Severna Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Severna Park Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Specializing in craft beer, the Taphouse offers a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits. We have two bars featuring 41 beer on tap including two nitro taps. We rotate our craft beer selection to incorporate all craft styles, seasonal favorites and hard to find brews.
Our menu is an eclectic mix of American fare, incorporating Chesapeake bay favorites including Maryland crab dip, jumbo lump crab cakes, rockfish tacos, and Certified Angus Beef Burgers.
We offer vegan and gluten reduced options. We offer the Beyond Burger, Chick-Un Nuggets, and Quinoa Shrimp Bowl, Mandarin Chicken Salad, and we customize meals to accommodate special requests.
Call ahead for pick up. 410-793-5759

Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD

No reviews yet

CHECK OUT OUR NEW MENU ITEMS !
Thank you for your continued support.
Live music Fridays and Saturdays .

JB's

No reviews yet

Bites, Brews, Ballgames.. Just Because!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Uber Bagels & Deli

orange star4.3 • 436 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston