Underbelly Little Italy

UnderBelly is our interpretation of a Japanese ramen-ya. Rooted in our local culture, which is reflected in the beer program, it ultimately serves as a tribute to a culture and food for which we have a deep appreciation and respect. This is a tribute to traditional Japanese ramen houses, specifically paying homage to the ramen gods of Tokyo.

750 W Fir St

Popular Items

Chicken Confit Ramen$13.00
Tonkotsu Broth. Soft boiled egg, Chicken Confit, Corn, Bamboo Shoots, Pickled Ginger, Spicy Miso Garlic Butter, Scallions
Tonkotsu Ramen$11.00
Tonkotsu Broth, Soft Boiled Egg, Chashu Pork
Beef Gyoza$7.00
5 Pieces, Beef, Cabbage, Carrot, Ponzu Sauce
Farmers Market$12.00
Veggie Broth, seasonal vegetables (feel free to add an egg or other toppings)
Boiled Edamame$5.00
Sea Salt Edamame
Belly of the Beast Ramen$14.00
Tonkotsu Broth, Soft Boiled Egg, Oxtail Dumplings, Hoison Glazed Short Rib
Underbelly Ramen$13.00
Tonkotsu Broth. Soft boiled egg, chashu belly, adobo pulled pork
Short Rib Bao$7.00
Spicy Mustard, Slaw, Crispy Onions
Crispy Chicken Wings$10.00
Choose from Sweet and Spicy or Teriyaki
Pork Belly Bao$7.00
Cucumber, Hoison, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Scallion Oil, Cilantro
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
