Underbelly North Park

UnderBelly is our interpretation of a Japanese ramen-ya. Rooted in our local culture, which is reflected in the beer program, it ultimately serves as a tribute to a culture and food for which we have a deep appreciation and respect. This is a tribute to traditional Japanese ramen houses, specifically paying homage to the ramen gods of Tokyo.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

3000 Upas St. • $$

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)

Popular Items

Farmer's Market$13.00
Miso Broccoli, Blackened Cauliflower, Roasted Carrots, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Porcini Mushroom Broth
Underbelly$14.00
Chashu Pork Belly, Adobo Pulled Pork, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Soft Boiled Egg, Tonkotsu Broth
Belly Of The Beast$15.00
Hoison Glazed Short rib, Oxtail Dumplings, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Soft Boiled Egg, Tonkotsu Broth
Beef Gyoza$7.00
Beef Gyoza made with beef, cabbage, carrots, and served alongside with ponzu and hot mustard.
Pork Belly Bao$8.00
Chashu Pork Belly, cucumbers, hoisin, pickled mustard seeds, scallions, and cilantro served on steamed buns.
Chicken Confit$14.00
Chicken Confit, Corn, Bamboo Shoots, Pickled Ginger, Spicy Miso, Garlic Miso Butter, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Tonkotsu Broth
Boiled Edamame$4.00
Boiled Edamame tossed in your choice of Sea Salt, Spice Garlic, or Plain.
Tonkotsu$12.00
Chashu Pork Belly, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Soft Boiled Eggs, Tonkotsu Broth
Fried Chicken Baos$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken, Pickles, Daikon Sprouts, Charred Onion Aioli on a Steam Bun
Broth & Noodles$8.00
Broth, Noodles, Love.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3000 Upas St.

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
