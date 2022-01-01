Underbelly North Park
UnderBelly is our interpretation of a Japanese ramen-ya. Rooted in our local culture, which is reflected in the beer program, it ultimately serves as a tribute to a culture and food for which we have a deep appreciation and respect. This is a tribute to traditional Japanese ramen houses, specifically paying homage to the ramen gods of Tokyo.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES
3000 Upas St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3000 Upas St.
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Thai Street Food from all regions of Thailand!
Modern Times [North Park]
We are open Wednesday through Sunday 12p-8p. Stop in for a pint, or place your order ahead of time for quick and easy pickup
The Smoking Goat
The Smoking Goat is a warm and inviting restaurant that will provide a memorable experience for you and your loved ones.
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Come in and Enjoy