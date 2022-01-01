Go
Ubon Thai 2 Go

Authentic Thai food.
Fast casual, take out / delivery.
Easy online ordering.
Or call 603-232-3447

679 Mast Road

Popular Items

Veggie Pad Thai$10.95
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Cream cheese, celery, crab and onions wrapped in wonton skin and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Dumplings$6.95
Chicken Pad Thai$11.95
Beef Pad Thai$12.95
Fresh Rolls$7.95
Shredded lettuce, carrot, basil, avocado,
cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in soften rice paper served with side of peanut sauce.
Shrimp Pad Thai$13.95
Shumai$6.95
Ground chicken, onion and carrot, wrapped in wonton skin.
Steamed or fried.
Veggie Spring Roll$7.95
Carrots, cabbage, celery, taro and noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Drunken Noodles$11.95
Location

Goffstown NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
