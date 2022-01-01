Go
UBP Burgers

Cool SHAPE, Great TASTE Everytime!

840 Elliot Knox Blvd.

Popular Items

Chicken UBP Burger$8.99
UBP "Chicken" Burger
Description: Ultimate Burger Press Ground Chicken topped with the "Drizzle" that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.
Coke$1.99
Kid's Burger and Fries$5.99
Kids Burger and fries
Description: Grilled Beef Burger served with Fries.
DrPepper$1.99
Kid's Chicken Strips and Fries$5.99
Kids chicken strips and fries
Description: Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries served with your choice of BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.
Small Fries$1.99
Seasoned Crinkle Fries.
Classic UBP Burger$7.99
Description:1/4lb Ultimate Burger Press Burger that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.
Large Fries$2.99
Seasoned Crinkle Fries.
Original UBP Burger$8.99
Original UBP Burger - Description:1/3lb Ultimate Burger Press Burger that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.
Onion Ring$4.99
Delicious Fried Onion Rings.
Location

840 Elliot Knox Blvd.

New Braunfels TX

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

