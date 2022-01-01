Go
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

The newest location in the Uccello’s Hospitality Group collection, Uccello’s Downtown sits in the heart of Downtown Grand Rapids on Monroe Center.

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

122 Monroe Center St NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)

Popular Items

14 in Take Out Special*$8.99
14 inch traditional or thin crust with your favorite topping.
14" Create Your Own Pizza*$13.99
Uccello's Breadsticks*$8.99
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.
Pizza Puffs*$8.99
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo*$14.99
Silverware*
Chicken Tenders*$11.99
Deep-fried until golden brown. Tossed in sauce of your choice $0.59 extra. Add fries for $0.99
Plates*
9 in Create Your Own Pizza$9.99
Cheesy "U" Sticks*$9.99
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

122 Monroe Center St NW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
