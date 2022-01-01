Go
Toast

Order from Union City Roots

Farm to Table Pizza & BBQ!

208 N. Howard St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread$6.99
A full or half 12" loaf of French Bread cut open and topped with real butter, garlic & herbs, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese and baked in our stone oven. Served with a side of classic Red Sauce.
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.49
Red Velvet smoked pulled pork from Tree Hill Farms topped with your choice of sauce on Martin's Famous Potato Roll.
Butcher Block$18.99
A clean meat lover's dream! Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Bacon, & Italian Beef.
Meat sourced from Tree Hill Farms with the exception of Ezzo Pepperoni and Fontanini Italian Beef
Herb & Parmesan Fries$2.99
Natural cut french fries fried in clean heritage breed lard from Tree Hill Farms. Topped with Parmesan/Romano cheese and our blend of herbs.
BYO Pizza$12.99
$12.99 - $14.99
Start with our signature 12" hand tossed crust or choose a the gluten-free or cauliflower option. Choose your sauce and we'll top it with Mozzarella/Provolone cheese and your choice of gourmet toppings.
7 Cheese Mac & Cheese$3.99
Cavatappi Macaroni prepared with a made-from-scratch 5-cheese sauce topped with two more cheeses and baked to order in our stone oven. Make it a meal by topping it with our smoked pulled pork or chicken.
Pork Barbecue Dinner$12.99
Greens & Berries Salad$8.99
A summer party in your mouth! Fresh mixed berries, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Maple Candied Pecans on a bed of beautiful mixed greens topped with our made-from-scratch sweet Poppyseed Dressing.
Add Smoked Pulled Pork or Chicken for $2
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$16.99
Fresh Ranch Dressing, Tree Hill Farms Smoked Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Tree Hill Farms Bacon, Mozzarella/Provolone & White Cheddar Cheese
Cobb Salad$8.99
Smoked pulled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, a Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese crumbles on a bed of beautiful fresh mixed greens. Topped with house-made Honey Balsamic Dressing
See full menu

Location

208 N. Howard St.

Union City IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Order from Winchester Roots

No reviews yet

Farm to Table Pizza & BBQ

MRS WICKS BAKERY & CAFE

No reviews yet

We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are also a full service Bakery Café that makes 36 varieties of pie.

Whistle Stop Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

The Whistle Stop has been a staple in Darke County since the late 1800's serving great food and providing great service.

JT's Brew & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston