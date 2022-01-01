Go
Udon Mugizo - Mountain View

Come in and enjoy!

RAMEN • NOODLES

180 Castro St • $$

Avg 4.5 (552 reviews)

Popular Items

TEMPURA UDON$18.75
3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
NIKU UDON$17.25
SWEET TENDER BEEF, FISH CAKE, POACHED EGG, ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON$17.25
SEASONED COD ROE, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*
NABEYAKI UDON$18.50
POACHED EGG, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, CHICKEN, FISH CAKE, MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, GREEN ONIONS, AND TEMPURA BITS COOKED IN A CLAY POT
TONKOTSU UDON DELUXE$19.50
PORK & FISH BROTH, KUROBUTA CHASHU, PORK KAKUNI, 1pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, EGG, GARLIC, GREEN ONIONS, BOILED SPINACH, FISH POWDER, TEMPURA BITS
KATSU CURRY UDON$21.25
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH BREADED PORK CUTLET
BEEF SUKIYAKI NABEYAKI UDON$19.25
SWEET AND TENDER BEEF SLICES, POACHED EGG, ENOKI MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
CURRY UDON$17.25
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY, FISH CAKE, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
TONKOTSU UDON$17.00
PORK & FISH BROTH, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, EGG, GARLIC, GREEN ONIONS, BOILED SPINACH, FISH POWDER, TEMPURA BITS
KIDS MINI UDON$8.00
MINI UDON WITH 1pc TEMPURA CORN, BROCCOLI TEMPURA, FISH CAKE, FRIED SWEET TOFU, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

180 Castro St

Mountain View CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
