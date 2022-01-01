Udon Mugizo
UDON MUGIZO OFFERS A WIDE VARIETY OF HOT OR COLD THICK-CUT HOMEMADE UDON NOODLES. TRY OUR TRADITIONAL BOWLS WITH CLEAN FLAVORFUL SOUP MADE OF FINEST KOMBU KELP STOCK ALONG WITH 4 DIFFERENT KINDS OF PREMIUM FISH FLAKES, THE MUGIZO SIGNATURE RICH-FLAVORED CREAM SAUCE UDONS, AND TONKOTSU BROTH UDON WITH DELUXE TOPPINGS!
SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
1581 Webster St #217 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1581 Webster St #217
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
State Bird Provisions
....state bird provisions started as a recipe for serving quail, it has evolved into a restaurant without any programmed elements....
The Progress
An evolving menu of meals to enjoy at home.
Jane
Breads, Pastries, Sandwiches, Salads and more. All ready for take-away!
Stay safe and thank you for your support.
Suppenkuche
Come in and enjoy!!