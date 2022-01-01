Go
Udon Mugizo

UDON MUGIZO OFFERS A WIDE VARIETY OF HOT OR COLD THICK-CUT HOMEMADE UDON NOODLES. TRY OUR TRADITIONAL BOWLS WITH CLEAN FLAVORFUL SOUP MADE OF FINEST KOMBU KELP STOCK ALONG WITH 4 DIFFERENT KINDS OF PREMIUM FISH FLAKES, THE MUGIZO SIGNATURE RICH-FLAVORED CREAM SAUCE UDONS, AND TONKOTSU BROTH UDON WITH DELUXE TOPPINGS!

SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

1581 Webster St #217 • $$

Avg 4.5 (4756 reviews)

Popular Items

BEEF SUKIYAKI NABEYAKI UDON$19.25
SWEET AND TENDER BEEF SLICES, POACHED EGG, ENOKI MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
SIDE KITSUNE$3.50
EX KAKUNI(1PC)$4.00
EX UDON$4.00
BROCCOLI TEMPURA (5pc)$5.00
NABEYAKI UDON$18.50
POACHED EGG, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, CHICKEN, FISH CAKE, MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, GREEN ONIONS, AND TEMPURA BITS COOKED IN A CLAY POT
FISH CAKE(5PC)$3.00
AJITAMA$3.00
ASSORTED TEMPURA$11.00
3pc SHRIMP, 1pc SQUID, SWEET POTATO, EGGPLANT, PUMPKIN, BROCCOLI
TONKOTSU UDON DX$19.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1581 Webster St #217

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
