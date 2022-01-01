Go
Udon Mugizo - San Jose image
Sushi & Japanese

Udon Mugizo San Jose

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

1072 Saratoga Avenue

San Jose, CA 95129

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON$17.25
SEASONED COD ROE, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*
TEMPURA UDON$18.75
3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
Mini Beef Donburi$8.50
SWEET & TENDER BEEF, ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS
NABEYAKI UDON$18.50
POACHED EGG, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, CHICKEN, FISH CAKE, MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, GREEN ONIONS, AND TEMPURA BITS COOKED IN A CLAY POT
TONKOTSU UDON DELUXE$19.50
PORK & FISH BROTH, SMOKED “KUNSEI” CHASHU, PORK KAKUNI, SHRIMP TEMPURA,
EGG, GARLIC, GREEN ONIONS, BOILED SPINACH, FISH POWDER, TEMPURA BITS
NIKU UDON$17.25
SWEET TENDER BEEF, FISH CAKE, POACHED EGG, ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
KITSUNE UDON$14.25
FRIED SWEET TOFU, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
BEEF SUKIYAKI NABEYAKI UDON$19.25
SWEET AND TENDER BEEF SLICES, POACHED EGG, ENOKI MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
TONKOTSU UDON$17.00
PORK & FISH BROTH, SMOKED “KUNSEI” CHASHU, SHRIMP TEMPURA,
EGG, GARLIC, GREEN ONIONS, BOILED SPINACH, FISH POWDER, TEMPURA BITS
KATSU CURRY UDON$21.95
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH BREADED PORK CUTLET
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose CA 95129

Directions

