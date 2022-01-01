Uglie Mugs Coffeehouse
Open today 6:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
40534 NC Highway 12
Avon, NC 27915
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location
40534 NC Highway 12, Avon NC 27915
Nearby restaurants
The Mad Crabber
Come in and enjoy!
Lighthouse Sports Bar
The greatest sports bar east of the Pamlico Sound. C'mon in for some fantastic food and ice cold beer. See you soon!
Angelo’s Pizza
Angelo's Pizza is located on Hwy 12 north of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. Established in 1994, Angelo's Pizza thrives on making customers happy and full. We serve a wide variety of pizza and All-American food. Pepsi and Coke products are offered in order to please the "I only drink coke products or I only drink pepsi products" customers. Blue Bunny ice cream is a popular hit after a slice of pizza with a total of 20 flavors. We have an arcade room with a games, a pool table and air hokey table! Angelo's is the one stop spot for food and entertainment.
Tavern on 12
Come in and enjoy!