Go
Ugly Apple Cafe image
Food Trucks

Ugly Apple Cafe

Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4812 Kingsford Way

Madison, WI 53704

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

4812 Kingsford Way, Madison WI 53704

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Bowlavard Lanes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BANZO CATERING

No reviews yet

Banzo

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Recently remodeled relaxed local haunt serving up homestyle American cooking, including prime-rib & fish-fry specials. Offering indoor and outdoor dining. No reservations - walk right in!

Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ugly Apple Cafe

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston