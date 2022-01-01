Ukiah Brewing Company

Go
Join us for local beer, wine, cocktails & incredible food!!

102 S State St.

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Fungi Forage$21.00
Pilsner Malt Sourdough ~ White Sauce ~ Mushrooms ~ Shredded Mozzarella ~
Fresh Herbs ~ Truffle Oil
Fish Tacos$16.00
Baked or Baja Style
House-Made Salsa Roja & Verde ~ Fresh Corn Tortillas ~ Crema ~Cilantro ~ Lime ~ Served with Fries
Bison Burger$20.00
Toasted Brioche~Lettuce~
Tomato~Onion~Pickle~Melted Cheese~Bruha Sauce
Side Ranch$0.50
Ford Beef Burger$17.00
Toasted Brioche~Lettuce~
Tomato~Onion~Pickle~Melted Cheese~Bruha Sauce
Local Ford Ranch Pasture Raised Ground Beef Patty
Beyond Veggie Burger$16.00
Plant-Based Protein ~Toasted Brioche~Lettuce~
Tomato~Onion~Pickle~Melted Cheese~Bruha Sauce
Fish and Chips$19.00
Alaskan True Cod ~ Fries ~ Sliced Veggies ~Tartar Sauce ~ Slaw
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Toasted Brioche ~ Lettuce ~ Tomato ~ Onion ~ Slaw ~ Bruha Sauce
Three Pigs Pizza$21.00
Pilsner Malt Sourdough ~ Red Sauce ~ Shredded Mozzarella ~
Bacon ~ Sausage ~ Pepperoni
Location

102 S State St.

Ukiah CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
