Ukiah restaurants you'll love

Ukiah restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ukiah

Ukiah's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Ukiah restaurants

Schat's Bakeries & Café image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakeries & Café

113 W Perkins St, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Of Soup$7.00
Your choice of our meat or veggie soup of the day.
Small Sand Combo$11.50
Small sandwich with your choice of a cup of soup, cup of fruit, Caesar salad or a green salad.
Small Sandwich$6.75
Build your own Awesome sandwich.
More about Schat's Bakeries & Café
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg The Hammer$9.95
Sliced honey roasted chicken, red onions, smokey cheddar, tomatoes, sprouts, honey dijon and mayo on Sheepherder's bread.
Small Sand Combo$11.25
Your choice of small sandwich with a cup of soup, cup of fruit, Caesar salad or green salad.
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Beans, chicken, cheese, rice, red onions, tomato and lettuce in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Schat's Bakery & Cafe
Ukiah Brewing Company image

 

Ukiah Brewing Company

102 S State St., Ukiah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bison Burger$20.00
Toasted Brioche~Lettuce~
Tomato~Onion~Pickle~Melted Cheese~Bruha Sauce
Fungi Forage$21.00
Pilsner Malt Sourdough ~ White Sauce ~ Mushrooms ~ Shredded Mozzarella ~
Fresh Herbs ~ Truffle Oil
Beyond Veggie Burger$16.00
Plant-Based Protein ~Toasted Brioche~Lettuce~
Tomato~Onion~Pickle~Melted Cheese~Bruha Sauce
More about Ukiah Brewing Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ukiah

Burritos

