Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana smoothies in Ukiah

Go
Ukiah restaurants
Toast

Ukiah restaurants that serve banana smoothies

Schat's Bakeries & Café image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakeries & Café

113 W Perkins St, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Peach Pineapple Banana Smoothie$6.25
More about Schat's Bakeries & Café
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Peach, Pineapple, Banana Smoothie$6.25
More about Schat's Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Ukiah

Tacos

Burritos

Tarts

Paninis

Croissants

Quiche

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Ukiah to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston