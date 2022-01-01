Burritos in Ukiah

Go
Ukiah restaurants
Toast

Ukiah restaurants that serve burritos

Schat's Bakeries & Café image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakeries & Café

113 W Perkins St, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Courthouse Brkfst Burrito$8.50
Scrambled eggs, melted cheese, seasoned potatoes with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey served with a side of salsa.
More about Schat's Bakeries & Café
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Schat's Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Scrambled eggs, melted cheese, seasoned potatoes, with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey with salsa on the side.
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Beans, chicken, cheese, rice, red onions, tomato and lettuce in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Schat's Bakery & Cafe
Map

More near Ukiah to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston