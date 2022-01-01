Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Ukiah

Ukiah restaurants
Ukiah restaurants that serve cheesecake

Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheesecake Plain$44.00
More about Schat's Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Ukiah Brewing Company

102 S State St., Ukiah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Keylime Cheesecake$10.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake$10.00
Graham Cracker & Sour Cream Whipped Topping
More about Ukiah Brewing Company

Map

Map

