Chicken cobb salad in Ukiah
Ukiah restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad
More about Slam Dunk PIzza - Ukiah
Slam Dunk PIzza - Ukiah
720 N State St, Ukiah
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
|$18.00
More about Schat's Bakery & Cafe - Schat's Bakery Eagles Nest
FRENCH FRIES
Schat's Bakery & Cafe - Schat's Bakery Eagles Nest
at Mendocino College1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah
|Small Cobb Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado slices, bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette on the side.
|Large Cobb Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado slices, bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette on the side.