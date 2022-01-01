Chicken salad in Ukiah
Ukiah restaurants that serve chicken salad
Schat's Bakeries & Café
113 W Perkins St, Ukiah
|Lg Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks
with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
|Sm Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks
with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
Schat's Bakery & Cafe
1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah
|Lg Taco Salad w/ Chicken
|$12.50
Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.
|Sm Taco Salad w/ Chicken
|$9.50
Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.
Schat's Bakery & Cafe
at Mendocino College1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah
|Small Cobb Chicken Salad
|$8.40
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado slices, bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette on the side.
|Large Cobb Chicken Salad
|$11.35
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado slices, bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette on the side.