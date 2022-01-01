Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ukiah

Go
Ukiah restaurants
Toast

Ukiah restaurants that serve chicken salad

Schat's Bakeries & Café image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakeries & Café

113 W Perkins St, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks
with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
Sm Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad$10.00
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks
with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
More about Schat's Bakeries & Café
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Taco Salad w/ Chicken$12.50
Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.
Sm Taco Salad w/ Chicken$9.50
Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.
More about Schat's Bakery & Cafe
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

at Mendocino College1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Small Cobb Chicken Salad$8.40
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado slices, bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette on the side.
Large Cobb Chicken Salad$11.35
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado slices, bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette on the side.
More about Schat's Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Ukiah

Quiche

Vegetarian Burritos

Cashew Chicken

Tarts

Croissants

Burritos

Tacos

Banana Smoothies

Map

More near Ukiah to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston