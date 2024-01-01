Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Ukiah

Ukiah restaurants
Ukiah restaurants that serve cobb salad

Slam Dunk PIzza - Ukiah

720 N State St, Ukiah

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$18.00
Schat's Bakery & Cafe - Schat's Bakery Eagles Nest

at Mendocino College1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Small Cobb Chicken Salad$9.95
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado slices, bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette on the side.
Large Cobb Chicken Salad$12.95
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado slices, bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette on the side.
