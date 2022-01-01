Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Ukiah

Ukiah restaurants
Ukiah restaurants that serve croissants

Schat's Bakeries & Café image

Schat's Bakeries & Café

113 W Perkins St, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Filled Breakfast Croissant$8.75
Fresh baked Croissant filled with scrambled eggs, melted cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey.
More about Schat's Bakeries & Café
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Filled Breakfast Croissant$8.75
Scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey on a fresh baked croissant.
More about Schat's Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

at Mendocino College1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Filled Breakfast Croissant$8.00
Fresh baked croissant filled with scrambled eggs and cheese.
Available with ham, bacon, sausage or avocado
More about Schat's Bakery & Cafe

