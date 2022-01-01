Grilled chicken in Ukiah
Ukiah restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Schat's Bakeries & Café
FRENCH FRIES
Schat's Bakeries & Café
113 W Perkins St, Ukiah
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.50
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese on our Sheepherders bread.
|Pesto Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.50
Pesto, grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, onions, provolone and light mayo on our sourdough wheat bread.
|Lg Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks
with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
More about Schat's Bakery & Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Schat's Bakery & Cafe
1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.50
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese on sourdough bread.
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Tortini
|$10.50
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.
More about Ukiah Brewing Company
Ukiah Brewing Company
102 S State St., Ukiah
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$6.00