Paninis in Ukiah
Ukiah restaurants that serve paninis
Schat's Bakeries & Café
113 W Perkins St, Ukiah
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.50
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese on our Sheepherders bread.
|Pesto Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.50
Pesto, grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, onions, provolone and light mayo on our sourdough wheat bread.
|Bacon Panini
|$9.75
Bacon, mushrooms, spinach, jack cheese and egg on white or wheat bread.
Schat's Bakery & Cafe
1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.50
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese on sourdough bread.
|Chipotle Tri-Tip Panini
|$10.50
Tri-Tip with chipotle sauce , mushrooms, bell peppers and pepper jack cheese on multigrain bread.
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$9.65
white albacore tuna salad, with jack cheese on sourdough bread.