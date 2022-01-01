Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Ukiah

Ukiah restaurants that serve paninis

Schat's Bakeries & Café image

Schat's Bakeries & Café

113 W Perkins St, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini$10.50
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese on our Sheepherders bread.
Pesto Grilled Chicken Panini$10.50
Pesto, grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, onions, provolone and light mayo on our sourdough wheat bread.
Bacon Panini$9.75
Bacon, mushrooms, spinach, jack cheese and egg on white or wheat bread.
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini$10.50
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese on sourdough bread.
Chipotle Tri-Tip Panini$10.50
Tri-Tip with chipotle sauce , mushrooms, bell peppers and pepper jack cheese on multigrain bread.
Tuna Melt Panini$9.65
white albacore tuna salad, with jack cheese on sourdough bread.
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

at Mendocino College1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini$9.45
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado with jack cheese on sourdough bread.
