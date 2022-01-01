Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Ukiah

Ukiah restaurants
Ukiah restaurants that serve quiche

Schat's Bakeries & Café image

Schat's Bakeries & Café

113 W Perkins St, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche with Cup Of Fruit$12.00
Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a cup of fruit.
Quiche with Green Salad$12.00
Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a side of green salad.
Quiche W/Home Fries$12.00
A slice of our homemade quiche with a side of home fries.
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche a la Carte$9.00
Your choice of meat or veggie quiche.
Quiche with Green Salad$10.95
Quiche with Cup of Soup$10.95
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

at Mendocino College1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche with Caesar Salad$10.65
