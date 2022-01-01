Quiche in Ukiah
Ukiah restaurants that serve quiche
Schat's Bakeries & Café
113 W Perkins St, Ukiah
|Quiche with Cup Of Fruit
|$12.00
Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a cup of fruit.
|Quiche with Green Salad
|$12.00
Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a side of green salad.
|Quiche W/Home Fries
|$12.00
A slice of our homemade quiche with a side of home fries.
Schat's Bakery & Cafe
1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah
|Quiche a la Carte
|$9.00
Your choice of meat or veggie quiche.
|Quiche with Green Salad
|$10.95
|Quiche with Cup of Soup
|$10.95