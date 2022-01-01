Go
Toast

UKraft

We now Deliver Breakfast and Lunch to all of Clayton. For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com

8182 Maryland Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Voodoo Chips$1.50
Everything Bagel w/Cream Cheese$2.50
Baja California Bowl$10.50
Black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, antibiotic free chicken, chipotle lime vinaigrette
Bacon Egg & Cheese Wrap$7.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, local free range egg, Bacon Jam and sharp cheddar
Chicken Caprese Panini$8.75
Chicken , Tomatoes, Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie.
Regular Zapps Chips$1.50
UKRAFT 2 Combo$10.50
Plain Avo Toast$4.50
Multi grain and avocado
Caesar Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.
Chipotle Chicken Panini$8.75
Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese Drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend Adding Bacon
See full menu

Location

8182 Maryland Avenue

Clayton MO

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tony's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anthony's Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Colleen's

No reviews yet

Colleen’s is a quaint neighborhood cafe that loves being a part of this community!
We take great pride in making house made pastries, breakfast and lunch, along with serving high quality coffee from local roasters and Intelligentsia coffee.
Colleen's specializes in Signature Shortbread cookies, decorating them into beautiful works of art!
See you soon...

801 Fish - St. Louis

No reviews yet

Elegant, energetic, fun, and delicious. Rich in vibe and artistic ambiance, extensive culinary reach, offering fresh finned fish and crustaceans from the waters of the world.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston