UKraft
We now Deliver Breakfast and Lunch to all of Clayton. For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com
8182 Maryland Avenue
Popular Items
Location
8182 Maryland Avenue
Clayton MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Tony's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Anthony's Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Colleen's
Colleen’s is a quaint neighborhood cafe that loves being a part of this community!
We take great pride in making house made pastries, breakfast and lunch, along with serving high quality coffee from local roasters and Intelligentsia coffee.
Colleen's specializes in Signature Shortbread cookies, decorating them into beautiful works of art!
See you soon...
801 Fish - St. Louis
Elegant, energetic, fun, and delicious. Rich in vibe and artistic ambiance, extensive culinary reach, offering fresh finned fish and crustaceans from the waters of the world.