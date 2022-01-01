Go
For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com

701 Market Avenue

Popular Items

BBQ Zapps Chips$1.50
Voodoo Chips$1.50
Turkey Club Sammie (Cold Cut)$8.00
Freshly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Russian Sauce and Mozzarella served Cold.
Chipotle Chicken Panini$8.75
Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese Drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend Adding Bacon
Cobb Salad$11.50
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Honey Apple Salad$11.50
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing
Regular Zapps Chips$1.50
Loaded Potato (cup)$4.25
UKRAFT 2 Combo$10.50
Regular Zapps Chips$1.25
701 Market Avenue

St. Louis MO

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
