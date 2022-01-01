Go
UBP Burgers - FM306

Come in and enjoy!

873 FM 306

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Fries$1.99
Seasoned Crinkle Fries.
Classic UBP Burger$7.99
Description:1/4lb Ultimate Burger Press Burger that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.
Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries$8.99
Breaded Chicken Strips and Large Fries
Description: Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries served with your choice of BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.
Sweet Tea$1.99
Large Fries$2.99
Seasoned Crinkle Fries.
Chicken UBP Burger$8.99
UBP "Chicken" Burger
Description: Ultimate Burger Press Ground Chicken topped with the "Drizzle" that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.
Onion Ring$4.99
Delicious Fried Onion Rings.
Kid's Chicken Strips and Fries$5.99
Kids chicken strips and fries
Description: Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries served with your choice of BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.
Kid's Burger and Fries$5.99
Kids Burger and fries
Description: Grilled Beef Burger served with Fries.
Original UBP Burger$8.99
Original UBP Burger - Description:1/3lb Ultimate Burger Press Burger that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.
Location

873 FM 306

New Braunfels TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
