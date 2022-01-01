Go
A map showing the location of Ultimate Sandwich Co.

Ultimate Sandwich Co.

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1034 n third st

Marquette, MI 49855

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

NHC$13.00

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1034 n third st, Marquette MI 49855

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Burger Bus

No reviews yet

Find us for the best burgers!

Third Street Bagel

No reviews yet

Locally owned bagel bakery & coffee shop. We have a large variety of bagels baked daily, with an array of flavored cream cheeses. We prepare hot & cold gourmet sandwiches and a variety of breakfast sandwiches made with fresh cracked eggs. We have a full espresso bar, ice cream shakes, chai tea lattes and organic coffee options. Our smoothies are never made with sugars, but with fresh ingredients and healthy "add in" options. Sit inside or on our sidewalk seating in the summer. Call in ahead for fast pick up at our drive up window!

Donckers

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup and delivery are available!

Steinhaus - Marquette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ultimate Sandwich Co.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston