Burritos in Ulysses
Ulysses restaurants that serve burritos
More about Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave
Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave
1104 East Oklahoma Avenue, Ulysses
|Burrito Colorado
|$12.99
|Agave Azul Burrito
|$13.99
More about La Estrella Restaurant
La Estrella Restaurant
117 South Main Street, Ulysses
|Burrito Ranchero
|$10.50
Rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in tomatillo sauce and topped with tomato and Monterrey cheese.
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$5.50
Beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Regular Burrito
|$8.50
Rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla