Burritos in Ulysses

Ulysses restaurants that serve burritos

Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave

1104 East Oklahoma Avenue, Ulysses

Burrito Colorado$12.99
Agave Azul Burrito$13.99
La Estrella Restaurant

117 South Main Street, Ulysses

Burrito Ranchero$10.50
Rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in tomatillo sauce and topped with tomato and Monterrey cheese.
Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.50
Beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Regular Burrito$8.50
Rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla
Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
