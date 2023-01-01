Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Ulysses

Ulysses restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave

1104 East Oklahoma Avenue, Ulysses

Chilaquiles$8.99
More about Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave
La Estrella Restaurant

117 South Main Street, Ulysses

chilaquiles con Bistec y Huevo$13.50
Fried tortilla strips topped with spicy tomato sauce, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, served with two eggs and steak.
Chilaquiles con Bistec$11.50
Fried tortilla strips topped with spicy tomato sauce, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, served with steak.
More about La Estrella Restaurant

