Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Ulysses

Go
Ulysses restaurants
Toast

Ulysses restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave

1104 East Oklahoma Avenue, Ulysses

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Chips and Salsa$5.99
More about Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave
Consumer pic

 

La Estrella Restaurant

117 South Main Street, Ulysses

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chips and salsa$3.00
More about La Estrella Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Ulysses

Enchiladas

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Tacos

Fajitas

Map

More near Ulysses to explore

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (652 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (349 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston