Enchiladas in Ulysses
Ulysses restaurants that serve enchiladas
Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave
1104 East Oklahoma Avenue, Ulysses
|Supreme Enchiladas
|$12.99
La Estrella Restaurant
117 South Main Street, Ulysses
|cheesy Enchiladas
|$11.00
Three corn cheese enchiladas smothered with a cheese sauce, topped with cheese and sour cream, rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$11.00
Three corn cheese or chicken enchiladas with green sauce, cheese, cilantro, sour cream, beans and rice.