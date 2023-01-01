Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Ulysses

Ulysses restaurants
Ulysses restaurants that serve fajitas

Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave

1104 East Oklahoma Avenue, Ulysses

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajitas Trio$17.99
More about Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave
La Estrella Restaurant

117 South Main Street, Ulysses

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
shrimp fajitas$14.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans, and rice.
Fiesta Fajitas$14.50
steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas topeed with queso blanco. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans and rice.
mixed fajitas$14.00
More about La Estrella Restaurant

