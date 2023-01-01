Tacos in Ulysses
Ulysses restaurants that serve tacos
Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant - 1104 E Oklahoma Ave
1104 East Oklahoma Avenue, Ulysses
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
La Estrella Restaurant
117 South Main Street, Ulysses
|Tacos Tripa
|$10.00
beef tripe topped with cilantro and onion
|Taco Tray
|$50.00
30 tacos with your choice of meat cilantro, onion, grilled onion, toriados, and limes
|Tacos Norteños
|$0.00
Choice of Meat with Avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, and a roasted jalapeño