Umai Aji-Ya

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

4416 E New York St • $$

Popular Items

Kids Ramen Bowl$6.95
Chicken karaage, noodles and Umai broth
Chicken Teriyaki$12.50
Upgrade Chashu Pork$1.25
Spicy Miso$13.50
Chicken karaage or allow upcharge for pork, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, soft boiled egg, scallions, red chili flakes
Tonkotsu$13.50
Chicken Karaage or allow upcharge for pork, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, naruto, mushrooms, scallions, black sesame seed
Shoyo$12.50
Chicken karaage or allow upcharge for pork, bamboo shoots, naruto, soft boiled egg, scallions
Orange Chicken$12.50
Gyoza
Your choice of veggie or pork
7PCS seasoned with lemon pepper and served with ponzu
Out of Pork
Tofu Rice Bowl$12.50
Crispy Tofu, bok choy, onion, and jalepeno with rice
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4416 E New York St

Aurora IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

