Go
Toast

Umai

Experience an authentic Japanese cuisine. Our cozy dining room gives you a relaxed environment. No matter if you are just having a casual lunch with your coworkers or having a special occasion with your special someone, we are sure to serve you with dignity.

SUSHI

224 Newbury St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.95
Shrimp Tempura, tobiko, cucumber with spicy sauce. (6 pcs)
Deluxe Sushi LC$17.95
7 pcs nigiri sushi (Chef's choice) & California roll or spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Salmon with Avocado Roll$8.95
Makimono LC$14.95
Choose 2 rolls
Pork Katsu LB$14.95
Japanese deep-fried breaded pork cutlet.
Edamame$5.50
Salmon Don$20.95
Idaho Maki$7.75
(Sweet Potato Tempura)
Seafood Lunch Bento$17.95
Gyu-Don$16.50
(Beef with Onion)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

224 Newbury St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

b.good

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fuel Space

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buttermilk & Bourbon

No reviews yet

Nationally recognized chef Jason Santos’ Buttermilk and Bourbon delivers Southern hospitality to guests in the heart of the Back Bay.
Drawing on the South’s trademark charm, the restaurant offers a vibrant, cozy atmosphere with an innovative American menu featuring Southern-influences. Santos, who currently owns and operates Boston’s Abby Lane and Citrus & Salt, channels his love of New Orleans and all things Southern to transport guests to the Bayou by way of Buttermilk & Bourbon.
Guests can enjoy pork belly cracklings; BBQ Shrimp; house-made biscuits; oyster chowder; crispy boudin; and house-fried chicken served either Southern-style, Nashville-style, or with sweet and spicy or white BBQ sauce. An oyster bar will also serve up a variety of local oysters as well as peel & eat shrimp. Buttermilk and Bourbon serves up hurricanes-on-tap, large-batch cocktails, and a selection of bourbon-based drinks.

Jonquils Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston