Go
Toast

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

Come in and enjoy!

3045 Arden Way

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3045 Arden Way

Sacramento CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie

No reviews yet

Estelle is a charming, warmly lit French bakery & pâtisserie that is dedicated to quality, located in Sacramento. All of our baked goods are made fresh daily on site and use the finest and freshest local ingredients available.
Owner Esther Son's passion for pastries started at an early age. She recalls stopping by the bakery on her way to school and savoring madeleines instead of her lunch. Although not a professionally trained chef she is the creative force behind Estelle, serving up decadent macarons, artisan breads and French style pastries.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culichi Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Leatherby's Family Creamery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston