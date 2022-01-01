Go
Umai Savory Hot Dogs

23622 Rockfield blvd Suite 703 • $$

Popular Items

Kyoto Blaze$7.50
Fried chicken patty seasoned with our special blend of Kyoto spices topped with lightly fried basil leaves, jalapeños, onions, mayo & dynamite sauce on a brioche bun.
Bulgogi Dog$8.50
100% Angus beef hot dog, topped with kimchi relish, sliced marinated Korean beef, teriyaki mayo, Korean chili sauce, green onions, sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds on a brioche bun.
Blitzkrieg$7.00
Bratwurst sausage topped with sauerkraut, dijon spicy mustard and pretzel bits on a brioche bun.
Seasoned Fries$4.50
Crispy fries seasoned with a garlic salt blend.
Cluckbanger$8.50
Chicken sandwich infused with awesome Korean flavors! Sweet and tangy with a mild kick, topped with a daikon radish salad and sesame seeds on a brioche bun.
Garlic Fries$5.75
Crispy fries loaded with garlic, garlic, garlic, oh and parmesan cheese!
Nashy Boy$7.50
Fried chicken patty Nashville style topped with pickles & our house ranch slaw on a brioche bun.
Shinjuku Shadow$7.50
Bratwurst sausage topped with shredded daikon radish, furikake, spicy cheddar sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, bonito flakes and green onions on a brioche bun.
The Katsu$7.50
Fried chicken patty drizzled with soy glaze, topped with Asian slaw, mayo & sweet chili sauce on a brioche bun.
Location

23622 Rockfield blvd Suite 703

Lake Forest CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
