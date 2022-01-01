Go
Umai Savory Hot Dogs

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1158 N. Capitol Ave • $

Avg 4 (1788 reviews)

Popular Items

Shinjuku Shadow$7.50
Bratwurst sausage topped with shredded daikon radish, furikake, spicy cheddar sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, bonito flakes and green onions on a brioche bun.
Junior Dog Combo$6.00
Junior sized hot dog with side of fries and choice of kid's fountain drink or juice box.
Umai House Fries$5.75
Crispy fries topped with Umai teriyaki sauce, dynamite sauce and nori flakes.
BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick$3.50
Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
Fountain Drink$2.50
Fountain soda.
Lemonade Special$3.00
Blend of Lemonade, sprite and choice of strawberry, pomegranate or lychee flavor.
Umai Sliders$8.50
Three beef sliders, topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, Umai teriyaki, and Dynamite sauce on three brioche buns.
Seasoned Fries$4.50
Crispy fries seasoned with a garlic salt blend.
Seoul Storm$7.50
Spicy level one. Polish sausage topped with kimchi relish, Korean chili sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, green onions and sesame seeds on a brioche bun.
Plain Hot Dog$6.00
Choice of sausage on a brioche bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1158 N. Capitol Ave

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
