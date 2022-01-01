Go
UMAMI

2808 7TH AVE S

Birmingham, AL 35233

Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp Taco$2.75
Asian slaw, sweet & spicy sauce, cilantro, lime, green onion, sesame seeds
Kimchi Brussel Sprouts$8.00
29/7 Roll$18.00
Shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, green onion, topped with tuna, hamachi, smoked salmon, lemon slices
Crab Spring Roll (2)$11.00
Blue crab, asian slaw, sweet tamarind sauce
Soul Nachos$12.00
Ribeye bulgogi, jalapeno, korean spiced cheese sauce, kewpie mayo, cilantro
Jalapeno Crispy Calamary$12.00
Tossed in sweet tamarind sauce
The Hangover Roll$24.00
Deep-fried, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, spicy tuna, crab salad, topped with japanese mayo, baked seafood, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds
Philly Roll$9.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Maguro Toro Sashimi$25.00
Bluefin tuna belly
Crispy Chicken Taco$2.25
Asian slaw, mango sauce, green onion, sesame seeds
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

2808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham AL 35233

Directions

